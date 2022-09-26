Latest in an increasingly frequent series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange which went viral on Reddit after it was shared by WanderingDoe62 who said: ‘There’s dozens of us.’

Boom.

‘Oh yeah, that’s Jim, the bartender. All us non-Americans know Jim!’

Callabrantus

‘Classic Jim.’

toblerownsky

‘Foreigners are a hoax. It would be cool if they were real. I mean, how amazing to think that there are people living in a whole-ass different country, but I just don’t believe it. Like, they could invent different food and everything. Maybe make up their own song and do a TV show. It would be so weird.’

Spork_Facepunch

‘What American bartender would refund a vodka & Coke?’

N0N0TA1

“Dozens”? Seems a bit exaggerated if you ask me.’

CharlieTrees916

‘Could be anywhere between 2 dozen and 670 million dozen.’

Mirria_

‘America? Never heard of it.’

SoggyCount7960