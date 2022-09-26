Comeback of the day
Latest in an increasingly frequent series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange which went viral on Reddit after it was shared by WanderingDoe62 who said: ‘There’s dozens of us.’
Boom.
‘Oh yeah, that’s Jim, the bartender. All us non-Americans know Jim!’
Callabrantus
‘Classic Jim.’
toblerownsky
‘Foreigners are a hoax. It would be cool if they were real. I mean, how amazing to think that there are people living in a whole-ass different country, but I just don’t believe it. Like, they could invent different food and everything. Maybe make up their own song and do a TV show. It would be so weird.’
Spork_Facepunch
‘What American bartender would refund a vodka & Coke?’
N0N0TA1
“Dozens”? Seems a bit exaggerated if you ask me.’
CharlieTrees916
‘Could be anywhere between 2 dozen and 670 million dozen.’
Mirria_
‘America? Never heard of it.’
SoggyCount7960
READ MORE
‘What is something that most people won’t believe, but is actually true?’ 23 bolts from the blue
Source Reddit u/WanderingDoe62 Image Pexels @cottonbro