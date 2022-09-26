17 lucky shots from r/PerfectTiming

Pics

The r/PerfectTiming forum on Reddit is a collection of photographs taken at the accidentally perfect moment – capturing something you’d normally miss.

It has the alternaive heading ‘Nobody expects the unplanned’.

These 17 – plus a bonus – are an excellent toe-dip in the waters.

1. This is no time for dabbing



Via

2. Accidental laser vision



Via

3. A glitch in the Matrix



Via

4. Face plant



Via

5. He’s got a drink problem



Via

6. Should have gone to Specsavers



Via

7. How to avoid hat hair



Via

8. Oh – what a feeling …



Via