17 lucky shots from r/PerfectTiming

Poke Staff. Updated September 26th, 2022

The r/PerfectTiming forum on Reddit is a collection of photographs taken at the accidentally perfect moment – capturing something you’d normally miss.

It has the alternaive heading ‘Nobody expects the unplanned’.

These 17 – plus a bonus – are an excellent toe-dip in the waters.

1. This is no time for dabbing


2. Accidental laser vision


3. A glitch in the Matrix


4. Face plant


5. He’s got a drink problem


6. Should have gone to Specsavers


7. How to avoid hat hair


8. Oh – what a feeling …


