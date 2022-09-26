17 lucky shots from r/PerfectTiming
The r/PerfectTiming forum on Reddit is a collection of photographs taken at the accidentally perfect moment – capturing something you’d normally miss.
It has the alternaive heading ‘Nobody expects the unplanned’.
These 17 – plus a bonus – are an excellent toe-dip in the waters.
1. This is no time for dabbing
2. Accidental laser vision
3. A glitch in the Matrix
4. Face plant
5. He’s got a drink problem
6. Should have gone to Specsavers
7. How to avoid hat hair
8. Oh – what a feeling …
