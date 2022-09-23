Not everybody is on board with Southwest Airlines giving ukulele lessons – 12 favourite funny reactions

Weird World

US company Southwest Airlines had a treat for the passengers on one flight – and it wasn’t extra drinks from the trolley.

We teamed up with @guitarcenter to surprise a flight full of Customers flying out of Long Beach with a ukulele and a lesson. By the time they arrived in Honolulu they were pros. pic.twitter.com/XsEx10sRJK — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022

This was the theory behind the move.

Guitar Center: You can learn how to play the ukulele in 20 minutes. Us: prove it. pic.twitter.com/9YTtz9Q71G — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 20, 2022

And here’s the potted version of the lesson.

Now, although a free ukulele and a lesson is undoubtedly very generous, not everybody thought they’d like to have been on that flight. Many felt it would have been their worst nightmare.

These responses made us laugh.

1.

'Most of the evil in this world is done by people with good intentions'

T.S. Eliot https://t.co/RWhtXU32gI — Damian Burns (@damianburns) September 21, 2022

2.

the word "surprise" is doing a lot of work in this tweet. https://t.co/z5Nz8a5uJu — Timothy Aeppel (@TimAeppel) September 21, 2022

3.

4.

I thought armed Sky Marshals were meant to prevent this sort of terror. https://t.co/6imUn90uG4 — Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) September 21, 2022

5.

'Hell is full of musical amateurs'. George Bernard Shaw https://t.co/W9T31u1EDn — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 21, 2022

6.

oh my god. they did it. they made a place more packed with amateur ukulele playing than a twenty one pilots queue https://t.co/cm5uQaibOq — Austin 🌊💌 (@TheBrotographer) September 21, 2022

7.

I liken this to someone giving my kids glitter. https://t.co/B8tcg8Eg0O — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) September 22, 2022

8.

9.

Note to self: do not fly Southwest under any circumstances. https://t.co/IBszwdNHPA — Rex Codex Libris (@CodexRex) September 21, 2022

10.

This gives me more anxiety than a manager announcing “ok, we’ll just go round the group and say a few words about yourself” But with more ukuleles… https://t.co/v1vu2w6WfJ — I Am Devloper (@iamdevloper) September 22, 2022

11.

If I had to choose between getting a root canal and this, I'd almost certainly choose the root canal. https://t.co/Hb8nqx1jVI — Greg Hillis (@gregorykhillis) September 22, 2022

12.

As a scholar of Religious Studies, I can attest that Southwest Airlines has provided the most definitive proof yet that Hell is real. https://t.co/gL2LCQp0Wb — Joseph Lumbard, شاكر عبد الحق (@JosephLumbard) September 21, 2022

We’d like to think the crew were on board with it – figuratively as well as literally.

US rail company Amtrak saw an opportunity.

btw we have a quiet car 🤐 https://t.co/6MA7LS8N5L — Amtrak (@Amtrak) September 21, 2022

Give that social media manager a raise.

Source Southwest Image Screengrab