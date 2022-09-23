This customer was furious her birthday balloons were missing a letter and you’ll be hollering into next week

Pics

Facepalm of the week is surely this, an Amazon customer who posted a furious one-star review because there was a letter missing from her ‘Happy Birthday’ balloons.

The one-star review went viral after it was shared by Redditor Killa-Kella and it’s quite the read.

There’s always the possibly that they were in on the joke, of course, and yet …

‘HdPPY BIRHTAY A’

fairydommother “Three people found this helpful”

shredslanding ‘she’s not hdppy >:(‘

r0x0l0tl ‘I refuse to believe somebody can be this dumb.’

Lumostark ‘Wait till you realize these fine specimens have children and are allowed to vote.’

FuzzballLogic

