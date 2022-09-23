Kwasi Kwarteng said we’re at the beginning of a ‘new era’ and even the Tories couldn’t keep a straight face

News

Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini budget’ actually turned out to be a massive one with tax cuts galore, almost entirely for the rich, obviously.

The new chancellor appeared to spend much of his time turning the clock back on the last 12 years of government, telling MPs it was the beginning of a ‘new era’.

And even the Conservatives couldn’t keep a straight face.

“Mr Speaker, we are at the beginning of a new era” new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng tells MP’s to roars of laughter pic.twitter.com/5Z1sYjbcrc — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 23, 2022

Chancellor "Growth is not as high as it should be, making it harder to pay for public services, so taxes need to rise…. highest tax levels since late 1940s. We need a new approach for a new era". Wow it's almost like this is a different party to the last govt — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) September 23, 2022

"We're at the beginning of a new era" says @KwasiKwarteng. The Chancellor will be furious when he discovers the Conservatives have been in power for a dozen years since 2010. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 23, 2022

As Kwasi Kwarteng says, we need a new approach for a new era, to break away from the vicious cycle of stagnation and low growth caused by… er… 12 years of Tory government.#MiniBudget — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 23, 2022

Kwasi Kwarteng says we are “at the beginning of a new era”. *David Cameron became the Conservative Prime Minister in a coalition with the Lib Dems in 2010. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) September 23, 2022

"We are at the beginning of a new era" pic.twitter.com/2hpT3CfvFr — christhebarker (@christhebarker) September 23, 2022

Not a single revenue-raising measure in that Budget statement, not one: every announcement a spending commitment and entirely paid for by tens of billions of extra public borrowing year on year – in that sense we are definitely in a new era… — Ed Balls (@edballs) September 23, 2022

