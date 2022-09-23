News

Kwasi Kwarteng said we’re at the beginning of a ‘new era’ and even the Tories couldn’t keep a straight face

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2022

Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini budget’ actually turned out to be a massive one with tax cuts galore, almost entirely for the rich, obviously.

The new chancellor appeared to spend much of his time turning the clock back on the last 12 years of government, telling MPs it was the beginning of a ‘new era’.

And even the Conservatives couldn’t keep a straight face.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

