This Irish radio caller’s hilarious hypnotised hen problem has gone deservedly viral again

The late and much-missed BBC Radio Ulster presenter Gerry Anderson, who also presented the short-lived Anderson Country on BBC Radio 4, had a unique style.

In one legendary encounter, he took a call from a man who was struggling with the results of the old chalk-line chicken hypnotism trick – and he just let it ride through a rollercoaster of emotion and hilarity.

It inspired animators Flickerpix Animation to feature it as one of their On The Air with Gerry Anderson episodes. Take a look. You won’t be disappointed.

There isn’t a second wasted – comedy gold from start to finish.

The hilarious video found its way to Twitter, and Paul O’Kane summed up the experience.

This is one of the funniest pieces of live radio you’ll ever hear. And the animation adds an extra layer. #Radio #GerryAnderson pic.twitter.com/AkcNy0QaSG — Paul O’Kane (@pmokane) September 21, 2022

The post is at two million views and more than eight thousand shares – and it’s really brightening people’s days.

Watch the whole thing. https://t.co/LNulvzJU6i — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 22, 2022

I've watched this 5 times now & it keeps getting funnier https://t.co/IgLxemlifl — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 22, 2022

This is what twitter is for – this right here 😂 https://t.co/Pz7nnZB3yo — Lorraine (@reallorraine) September 22, 2022

Nothing prepares you for what happens. NOTHING. https://t.co/aUaqHWLYYH — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) September 21, 2022

We get it, Dan. We get it.

Best four minutes I've had in a while, this… https://t.co/02WKlnCNN0 — Dan Howdle (@DanHowdle) September 22, 2022

You can – and should – check out more episodes of On The Air with Gerry Anderson here.

Source Flickerpix H/T Paul O’Kane Image Screengrab