This Guardian letter suggesting Agas are a money saver is peak Guardian

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2022

Despite the news coverage having slipped off recently, the cost-of-living crisis hasn’t gone anywhere – and is only getting worse.

Neither anything the government has done so far, nor any of the touted policies from today’s mini budget are likely to be of much help to those genuinely struggling.

However, the Guardian letters page delivered the message we all needed to hear on how to cope with rising costs. Oh no, wait – it didn’t.

Here it is in full.

We thought it might be superb satire until we did some digging – but no. We regret to inform you that it’s either real or someone has been playing a very very long game.

You can probably imagine the reactions – but you don’t need to.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

The wonderful Hopeless Surfer looked at the issue in depth.

Source Guardian Image Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels