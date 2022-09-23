This Guardian letter suggesting Agas are a money saver is peak Guardian

News

Despite the news coverage having slipped off recently, the cost-of-living crisis hasn’t gone anywhere – and is only getting worse.

I told my wife I was taking her somewhere expensive tonight so I put the heating on. — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 16, 2022

Everyone in the UK's living room walls after a winter where nobody turns the heating on once: pic.twitter.com/dZXimg9VyB — Elaine Scattermoon (@scattermoon) September 17, 2022

Neither anything the government has done so far, nor any of the touted policies from today’s mini budget are likely to be of much help to those genuinely struggling.

We are being held to ransom by fossil fuel companies.

Are the govt doing anything to solve that?

No. They're not. Instead they're giving them all the money they want. It's unbelievable. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) September 21, 2022

So let me get this straight: 120,000 benefit claimants unable to find more and better paid work will be penalised with a cut in their benefits during a cost of living crisis. Whilst in contrast raising bankers bonuses will be good for the economy! This is Tory class war — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) September 21, 2022

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. The real way to help him is to give a banker another £10,000. — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 22, 2022

However, the Guardian letters page delivered the message we all needed to hear on how to cope with rising costs. Oh no, wait – it didn’t.

Here it is in full.

We thought it might be superb satire until we did some digging – but no. We regret to inform you that it’s either real or someone has been playing a very very long game.

You can probably imagine the reactions – but you don’t need to.

1.

guardian letter writer fetches a top of the line megaphone:

HAVE YOU TRIED NOT BEING POOR https://t.co/9dOviJngfg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 22, 2022

2.

I heard its easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than it is for an Aga to fit through a council flat kitchen door. https://t.co/rU7RRbKgoW — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) September 22, 2022

3.

this has simply got to be trolling, I entirely refuse to believe otherwise. https://t.co/eoJS3rmNKZ pic.twitter.com/bEo7je6ahE — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) September 22, 2022

4.

we don’t all live in the fucking Archers, Sarah https://t.co/qglRjHVn6p — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) September 22, 2022

5.

Why didn't we think of it before? https://t.co/X3fUw3BZe8 — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) September 22, 2022

6.

did an Aga write this https://t.co/nUyY7dETbq — Elizabeth May/Katrina Kendrick (@_ElizabethMay) September 22, 2022

7.

I thought they just pushed pineapple and ground coffee… https://t.co/rhh6pDewNr — Nathan Badger (@natboyslim) September 21, 2022

8.

Next week: "Having a rich family means you will always have money" https://t.co/rpE1t33CkO — IT'S YOUR DECISION, DANIEL (@MrKenShabby) September 22, 2022

9.

Every few years there's a Guardian article on Aga ovens and I'm like, what's all the fuss about? It's a posh cooker, what could it possibly cost? £600? https://t.co/vtd00iDwUu pic.twitter.com/98YEyZ0lNk — Europe's Leading Soccer Futurologist (@TreborRhurbarb) September 22, 2022

10.

Well done lads, this is *the* most Guardian thing you’ve ever published — drooan ☭ (@Drooan) September 22, 2022

11.

Welcome to the satire I wish I’d written. https://t.co/CUYrIkRhl4 — Matt Owen (@MJowen174) September 22, 2022

The wonderful Hopeless Surfer looked at the issue in depth.

The Guardian article on the benefits of an Aga only hints at how versatile it is… pic.twitter.com/iL4LnqJxod — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) September 22, 2022

Image Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels