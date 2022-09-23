An American trolled Europeans’ ‘lack of freedom’ and the comeback didn’t hold back

Life

Late contender for comeback of the week is surely this, a response to an American who asked why Europeans haven’t embraced freedom like their friends across the Atlantic.

And if they were hoping to provoke a response they certainly got it, this especially tasty reply going viral on Reddit after it was shared by adidash_playz_yt.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

It’s rather shocking isn’t it? Living in the UK we have so little freedom I only have 5 weeks annual leave (which I’m forced to use) and 8 public holidays. I’m so downtrodden to have universal health care so I don’t have to think ‘can I afford to go to the hospital?’. My dirty communist employer not only gives me 3 months sick pay (at 90% pay) but because we have proper employment law I can’t be fired on a whim of management. We’re so repressed I don’t even have to use a designated crossing to cross the road. Please come and save us from this socialist nightmare!

Shots fired.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘If you’re worried about the freedom to be bankrupted by an illness or forced into having your rapist’s baby, America’s the place for you!’

korbentulsa ‘HELP, HELP, I’M BEING REPRESSED!’

oldcreaker ‘If they are really asking why we don’t have guns it’s because someone shot up a school and killed a bunch of kids so we had a rethink on the whole thing.’

xboxwirelessmic ‘I have come to realize that the American version of freedom is really different from the rest of the world.’

zero5activated ‘A lot of American freedom is “let major corporations oppress people for us.”

kunell “And with a straight face, you’re gonna tell students that America is so star-spangled awesome that we’re the only ones in the world who have freedom? Canada has freedom. Japan has freedom. The UK. France. Italy. Germany. Spain. Australia. Belgium has freedom! 207 sovereign states in the world, like 180 of ’em have freedom.” ‘–The Newsroom, S1 E1, “We Just Decided To”

FlashpointJ24

