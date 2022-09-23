25 favourite tweets of the week

Twitter

Welcome to your weekly oasis of funny in a desert of harsh facts. As always, show your favourites some love.

1.

Tsk, tsk, look at all the people on this train, glued to their phones instead of listening to me recite Little Shop Of Horrors from memory. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) September 17, 2022

2.

Bingo is just a crap data entry job you *might* get paid for. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) September 22, 2022

3.

You got your ducks in a row. I got my monkeys in a wheelbarrow. We are not the same. — Tori (@ToriTheMom) September 21, 2022

4.

This is just to say

I have binned ⁰the plums ⁰that were in ⁰the icebox

and which ⁰you you had forgotten about ⁰when you went on holiday

Forgive me ⁰but sweet Jesus

what the fuck. pic.twitter.com/Bwrpj0kzcc — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) September 17, 2022

5.

Who’s a good boy, eh? Who’s a good boy? pic.twitter.com/lhRuxXMBPD — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 22, 2022

6.

7.

waitress: what can i get you to drink?

me: house margarita.

waitress: [slowly] margarita good — Ordinary Pumpkin Spice (@OrdinaryAlso) September 21, 2022

8.

My mom making me come say hi to somebody I “knew” as a baby pic.twitter.com/vxPiwmGgPK — Mickey (@mickeywon234) September 19, 2022

9.

They’re really running out of ideas in this franchise pic.twitter.com/geru7zuMAl — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 20, 2022

10.

Is there a pill I can take so I don’t have to change my passwords — Midge (@mxmclain) September 20, 2022

11.

I’ll skip lunch if that’s ok pic.twitter.com/eQ6HaMMRVc — Paul (@bingowings14) September 21, 2022

12.