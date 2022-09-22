This person on Tinder was given a taste of their own medicine and it didn’t end well

Life

Leading contender for Tinder exchange of the week is this person who was given a taste of their own medicine and very satisfying it is too.

It was shared on Reddit by TechnicallySuperior and has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Mega oof.

‘It’s so funny how for a lot of these people, the difference between tall and short is 1 inch.’

Galaxium0 ‘My ex broke up with me bc she was an inch taller than me.’

lightingblunt ‘If shes 5 foot nothing, then most guys should be tall compared to her.’

jamie29ky ‘I’m 5’5” and I can still never tell when guys are 6’ vs when they’re 5’10” lmao. There’s no way this girl could tell irl. ‘This reminds me of that Reddit comment of a 6’2” or something guy meeting his short friend’s boyfriend who she said was the same height only to realize that her boyfriend is 5’11” at the most and lied to her but she was too short to really be able to tell the difference so she believed him. Lmao.’

PBandJaya “How tall are you?” “6 foot” “Ok. Let’s go for dinner” (Or) “How tall are you?” ” 5’11”. ” “Sorry. I don’t date short guys”

To conclude …

‘These interactions are so weird.’

