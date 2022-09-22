This Papal takedown after he compared people to bats has just gone wildly viral all over again

Life

Everyone loves a good takedown and this one is top drawer, a most expert response to Pope Francis after he said people were like ‘human bats’.

It’s from a couple of years back but it’s just gone viral agaon on Twitter and if you haven’t already seen it you’re in for a treat (and if you have, well, we reckon it merits another look).

It took flight again after it was shared by @BudrykZack on Twitter.

Remembering the time the Pope used a bat-related metaphor and a pro-bat account countered with a scriptural argument in favor of bats pic.twitter.com/O3ap90mP4T — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) September 21, 2022

And here’s the thread in full.

Fabulously informed and beautifully, respectfully put. Magnificent stuff.

It's not often one is able to thoroughly dunk on the head pontiff but he called his shot and hit it outta the park. 10/10 — Zac (@zacallier) September 21, 2022

i love how respectful the account is to the pope — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) September 21, 2022

This account now has possession of the Vatican treasury because they owned the Pope — Joe Szwaba (@JoeSzwaba) September 21, 2022

the bats won. i only recognize bats-pope now. — Alex P 👹 (@SaddestRobots) September 21, 2022

You best not miss — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) September 21, 2022

Source Twitter @BudrykZack