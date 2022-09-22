Weird World

This chart of American measures is giving us an anxiety attack

Poke Staff. Updated September 22nd, 2022

This handy guide to American measures has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s giving us an anxiety attack because, well, look.

‘Americans would rather do occultism than get a scale,’ said @_Iyalei who shared it.

And just in case that’s difficult to see in full, here it is again.

Quick, someone print that on a tea towel.

Source Twitter @_Iyalei Image Pexels