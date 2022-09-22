This chart of American measures is giving us an anxiety attack

Weird World

This handy guide to American measures has just gone viral on Twitter and it’s giving us an anxiety attack because, well, look.

‘Americans would rather do occultism than get a scale,’ said @_Iyalei who shared it.

Americans would rather do occultism than get a scale. pic.twitter.com/Igbe6K9gDi — Anya️‍✨ (@_Iyalei) September 21, 2022

And just in case that’s difficult to see in full, here it is again.

Quick, someone print that on a tea towel.

One could say the imperial system is rather… arcane — Anya️‍✨ (@_Iyalei) September 21, 2022

Reminds me of this lovely bit of prose pic.twitter.com/mXzRID2Sli — Hatching Natalie Romana️‍⚧️ (@HatchingNatalie) September 21, 2022

-How much spoons to a quart again?

-Wait let me consult my Qabbalah. — Anya️‍✨ (@_Iyalei) September 21, 2022

How we learn it in school… Behold him and know fear. pic.twitter.com/Rf2WaCHV0Q — (@Dr_Mothman) September 21, 2022

