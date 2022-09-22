A squirrel rudely interrupting a conference call makes for 29 seconds of comedy gold
Over on TikTok, Lauren – @whoalaureik – has shared a clip of her husband, chocolatier Edward Marc in his home office. Although she describes it as ‘Just your average conference call’, it is far from average. It may, in fact, be the best conference call ever – from a comedy viewpoint.
Watch what happens in this 29-second masterpiece – oh, and if you’re using headphones, it gets LOUD.
@whoalaureik Just your average conference call #scaredme #squirrelsoftiktok #squirrelattack #squirrel #conferencecall #edwardmarcchocolatier #foryoupage #fyp #afv ♬ original sound – Lauren
No squirrels were hurt during the making of that clip – just one man’s pride.
Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.
The way the squirrel flew into the desk 😂😂😂
Mrnic3guy
Perfectly expressed exactly how I would act in the same situation.
Trish
The squirrel is probably like “what! What!? Where is it!???”
JuvenalCruz125
Person on the other end probably thought the guy was being murdered lol.
JoshuaMoore
Here I am turning my volume up full blast to hear the conference call then having my body go into full blown tremors by the screaming.
Geri
I legit thought at first that he was pretending his home was being invaded, just to get out of the meeting 🤦🏼♀️
Bri
At least he remained calm.
TinaHerman
It wasn’t his only run-in with a squirrel.
@whoalaureik The squirrels love him #fyp #foryoupage #squirrelsoftiktok #squirrelattack #squirrelman #squirrelmaster #scared #scream ♬ original sound – Lauren
The offending squirrel even came back to the office.
@whoalaureik Return of the squirrel #squirrelman #squirrelsoftiktok #scream #fyp #foryoupage #squirrellove #petsquirrel ♬ original sound – Lauren
But this …this is a work of art.
@whoalaureik #squirrelguy #conferencecall #scary #squirrelsoftiktok #squirreltok #squirrel #julie #marv #homealone #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Lauren
Give that woman the Oscar for Best Comedy Short Based on a True Story.
