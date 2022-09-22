Never have we been so keen to read the rest of an essay

Weird World

This opening to this essay has just gone viral on Reddit and it’s not about the essay – well it is – but it’s also about the comments that it prompted.

And while it’s not entirely what it seems, it did make us smile.

‘There was an attempt … to write an essay,’ said Redditor mpcamposz.

A++ for effort!

Turns out it’s the work of comedian Phil Jamesson and here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘I want to read the whole essay now. Perchance.’

FreidasBoss ‘The first “perchance” got me. But the second “perchance” REALLY got me lol.’

prsply3n ‘I lost it at “crushing turts.”

feelinlucky7 ‘Stomp a turty.’

bothsidesofthemoon ‘Perchance.’

That-Albino-Kid ‘This man will probably run for office at some point.’

phutch54 ‘Perchance.’

lapsangsouchogn ‘I need to see the whole essay.’

Jacko_Sakamoto ‘It’s Phil Jamesson. A comedian. That’s the whole essay, but he has similar stuff on his YouTube channel.’

Local_Surround8686 ‘I suspected this was fake but you can never be sure how truly stupid people are anymore.’

DrootersOn10th

Source Reddit u/mpcamposz