A trombone-based game has unleashed Beethoven like you’ve never heard before – and it’s disastrously brilliant

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2022

A new game from Holy Wow Studios, Trombone Champ, was released last week with this fanfare.

It has been receiving very positive reviews from players, but nothing in any of them could have prepared us for this Trombone Champ version of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

It’s not exactly in the ‘so bad it’s good’ category, but it’s definitely ‘so bad it’s hilarious.’ Unsurprisingly, it’s gone wildly viral – picking up almost three million views in a day.

This is what people have been saying about it.

Sophie Kleeman shared these amazing game details.

How many hotdogs could Beethoven eat in one sitting? Answers on a postcard to …

