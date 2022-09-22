It turns out not even Bonnie Tyler understood the Total Eclipse of the Heart video

Celebrity

Welsh singer, national treasure and living legend Bonnie Tyler made an interesting admission on Twitter. Like the rest of us, she has no real clue what’s going on in the video for her smash hit Total Eclipse of the Heart.

39 years on and I still can't explain this pic.twitter.com/y3RY9Z51bz — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) September 20, 2022

You know – she has a point, but also …can it really have been 39 years ago?

We really enjoyed these responses.

Be ready for an Oftsed inspection. That school has been deviating from the curriculum for too long. https://t.co/1efS98Qn1f — maou42 (@maou42) September 20, 2022

39 years on and I've only just realised how utterly bonkers that video is https://t.co/iGPsr7fgHE — Mark Piper (@revbingo) September 21, 2022

I'm still wondering how she ended up at Hogwarts https://t.co/GS0cb9v58O — Ian Jones (@robotbattler) September 21, 2022

I love it when celebrities are as baffled by their projects as we are https://t.co/E9l6bmtwTz — L (@Loztastique) September 20, 2022

It's a good job you didn't say turn around bum face. — Steve Cooksley 💙 (@DoctorBeechwood) September 20, 2022

Adrian Bott, we feel, summed up the 80s perfectly.

the 80s were absolutely chock full of stuff we were all just assuming everyone else understood, while they were assuming *we* understood it, and collectively we just sort of posed our way through it all and it turns out NOBODY had a clue https://t.co/mEGRd0wPgl — Adrian Bott (@Cavalorn) September 20, 2022

It would be rude not to share the video, so here – treat yourselves.

Bonnie Tyler is still looking…..

Source Bonnie Tyler Image Screengrab