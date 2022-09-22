Celebrity

It turns out not even Bonnie Tyler understood the Total Eclipse of the Heart video

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2022

Welsh singer, national treasure and living legend Bonnie Tyler made an interesting admission on Twitter. Like the rest of us, she has no real clue what’s going on in the video for her smash hit Total Eclipse of the Heart.

You know – she has a point, but also …can it really have been 39 years ago?

We really enjoyed these responses.

Adrian Bott, we feel, summed up the 80s perfectly.

It would be rude not to share the video, so here – treat yourselves.

Source Bonnie Tyler Image Screengrab