‘You can’t accuse this music tuition ad of sugar coating it’

Honest advert of the day, month and very probably all year is this, spotted by xx in Singapore.

Advert spotted for music tuition in Singapore earlier this evening. You can’t accuse them of sugar coating it 🎻😫 pic.twitter.com/yXW6DB0azk — james crabtree (@jamescrabtree) September 18, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Where do we sign?

“only” — Jeremy Grant (@TradingJeremy) September 18, 2022

A fantatic gift for newborns! — Adam Dutton (@buttonwithad) September 18, 2022

Everyone knows you can't become like Ling Ling in only five hours a day — Natalia Cecire (@ncecire) September 18, 2022

This is the best, most real and honest advertisement I have seen ever. — Anne G. J. Newstead (she/her) (@Aleph73) September 18, 2022

Source Twitter @jamescrabtree