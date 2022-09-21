Animals

This NSFW golf ‘commentator’ is no Attenborough (sound up!)

Poke Staff. Updated September 21st, 2022

It’s not very often we feature golf on these pages, but then it’s not often that this happens.

It’s a 9 second clip that has just gone wildly viral because, well, best have a watch for yourself. Don’t forget to turn the sound up. Just not too loud though.

He’s no David Attenborough, that’s for sure.

And neither, by all accounts is he a golf commentator, the work of comedian Bob Menery.

Still made us smile.

More @BoBMenery on Twitter here!

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @SportFailTV