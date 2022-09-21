This NSFW golf ‘commentator’ is no Attenborough (sound up!)

Animals

It’s not very often we feature golf on these pages, but then it’s not often that this happens.

It’s a 9 second clip that has just gone wildly viral because, well, best have a watch for yourself. Don’t forget to turn the sound up. Just not too loud though.

You're gonna want the sound on for this commentary pic.twitter.com/WK3JeVyYlE — Sport Fails TV (@SportFailTV) September 19, 2022

He’s no David Attenborough, that’s for sure.

And neither, by all accounts is he a golf commentator, the work of comedian Bob Menery.

Commentary credit

🗣️🎙️ @BobMenery — Sport Fails TV (@SportFailTV) September 19, 2022

Still made us smile.

These are the least shy deer I've ever seen — Mohammed bone Sawman, clown pants of Sawdeez Nuts (@hangukhiphop) September 19, 2022

Animals can sense changes in the weather. They know life's time on Earth is coming to an end. — THE ULTIMATE MIND (@chrisbeames) September 19, 2022

More @BoBMenery on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @SportFailTV