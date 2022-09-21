This NSFW golf ‘commentator’ is no Attenborough (sound up!)
It’s not very often we feature golf on these pages, but then it’s not often that this happens.
It’s a 9 second clip that has just gone wildly viral because, well, best have a watch for yourself. Don’t forget to turn the sound up. Just not too loud though.
You're gonna want the sound on for this commentary pic.twitter.com/WK3JeVyYlE
— Sport Fails TV (@SportFailTV) September 19, 2022
He’s no David Attenborough, that’s for sure.
And neither, by all accounts is he a golf commentator, the work of comedian Bob Menery.
Commentary credit
🗣️🎙️ @BobMenery
— Sport Fails TV (@SportFailTV) September 19, 2022
Still made us smile.
— Dragons17 (@jmoz17) September 19, 2022
These are the least shy deer I've ever seen
— Mohammed bone Sawman, clown pants of Sawdeez Nuts (@hangukhiphop) September 19, 2022
Animals can sense changes in the weather. They know life's time on Earth is coming to an end.
— THE ULTIMATE MIND (@chrisbeames) September 19, 2022
More @BoBMenery on Twitter here!
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
Source Twitter @SportFailTV