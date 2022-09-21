This hilariously outrageous request for a ‘natural sperm donor’ will have you bellowing into next week

Life

This request for a ‘natural sperm donor’ has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become rapidly obvious.

Just when you think its comically outrageous demands surely can’t escalate any further, well, they do.

Where do we sign???

‘She needs a sperm donor and child support,’ said Redditor tensorblow who shared it. Fellow Redditor beerbellybegone added: ‘That’s just prostitution with more steps.’

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘She asks for child support at the same time she asks you to forfeit all parental rights.’

Sentrymon ‘Come f-ck me for free and I’ll financially f-ck you for the next 18 years.’

Inflatable-Elvis ‘This is some new level of crazy.’

vengeur50 ‘Do I get a free pen or something too?’

eltegs ‘She’s gonna be disappointed when she realizes how much 20% of a 16 year olds income is …’

Bruce-man-Bat-wayne

Source Reddit u/tensorblow u/beerbellybegone