The forensic takedown of this ‘speed reader’ is a very satisfying read

Life

Latest in an occasional series, takedown of the day goes to this reply to a ‘speed reader’ who was keen to share just how quickly they can read a book.

And if it sounds impressive, it’s not half as impressive as the forensic response that followed.

Presumably it didn’t take them too long to read that.

‘He has superhuman reading speed,’ said beerbellybegone who shared it on Reddit

‘I mean skipping half the sentences is probably a way to read a book in 30min.’

KingYoloHD090504 ‘I remember meeting a speed “reader” in college. She knew nothing of the personalities, flaws, or strengths of the characters. She knew the general ideas of the story arch, but that is it.’

Speculater ‘Don’t you love it when someone does the math to prove someone else wrong?’

beerbellybegone “I took a speed reading class and read War and Peace in 20 minutes. It’s about Russia.”

380-mortis

READ MORE

This hilariously outrageous request for a ‘natural sperm donor’ will have you bellowing into next week

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Unsplash @siora18