People are sharing things we’ll be nostalgic for in 50 years – 23 proper eye-openers

Life

People have been busy imagining all the things we’ll feel nostalgic for in 50 years time after Redditor klausbrusselssprouts asked this.

‘In 50 years, what will people be nostalgic for?’

We’ve read all of the replies so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and here are 23 of the most on the money.

1.

‘Owning something you don’t pay a subscription for.’

JohnnyNumbskull

2.

‘Owning anything outright.’

Delicious_Subject_91

3.

‘Keys. Even more specific vehicle keys.’

UpMain

4.

‘Privacy. Even babies are overexposed today.’

birdiewings

5.

‘Grandparents will say to their grandkids “When I was your age, I had to get off the screen and actually GO to school”.

Truck_Stop_Sushi

6.

‘Being confident that the person they see on screen is a real person and not AI.’

XComThrowawayAcct

7.

‘Being able to do basic maintenance on your car without needing a shop manual and a years salary worth of special tools.’

kilroy-was-here-2543

8.

‘Social media. Not because it’s good, but because whatever comes next will probably suck more.’

RockoTDF

9.

“You know son, when I was your age we didn’t have a subscription model to make toasts every morning. We’d just put bread in and toast would pop out”

“You had to put bread manually, Grandpa?!?”

“Oh yes, but we didn’t have to listen to 3 mandatory advertisements. Oh and one more thing: We could use any bread we want”

“Holy shit!? Any bread?? And it would still toast them?”

“Yep”

vpsj

10.

‘Easily accessible fresh water.’

Unhappy-Nail-9281

11.

‘The Netherlands.’

platzandersonne

12.

‘Driving.

‘Imagine a world where all vehicles are automated. It would be so “retro” to manually drive a car down to the shops.’

Vilcunis