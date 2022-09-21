People are sharing the life hacks they learned far too late – 19 game-changers

Life

People have been sharing the game-changing life hacks people didn’t learn until far too late in life after Redditor felis_disapproves asked this.

‘What’s something you did “the hard way” for the longest time, because you didn’t know there was a much easier way?’

And we’re very glad they did because some of the answers were properly eye-openers and chances are you – like us – had no idea.

Here are our favourites.

1.

‘Cleaning the damn microwave. I struggled to scrub all the dried up bits off then a friend told me to just put a small dish of water in it and turn it on for a couple of minutes. Everything wipes right out. I was such a dumb ass.’

patti2mj

2.

‘CTRL backspace to delete entire words instead of letter by letter.’

chrisdante05

3.

‘My dishwasher is across the kitchen from my utensil drawer. For years, while unloading the dishwasher I would stuff as many utensils as I could in my hands. I’d inevitably drop some, and there are a few knicks in my hardwood floor from dropping forks and spoons.

‘One day at work, a coworker unloaded the dishwasher and removed the utensil basket and carried it over to the utensil drawer. I never felt so dumb.’

regcrusher

4.

‘I used to own more than one color and style of sock. F-ck that shit.’

jasonasselin

5.

‘If you hold down the “0” (zero) button on an iphone it will bring up the “°” degree symbol.’

Texan1964-

6.

‘For dusting things like baseboards, windowsills, and picture frames, the best tool is a (clean) paintbrush. I always used to either use a cloth or something made specifically for dusting, but the paintbrush is much faster and easier. I keep a cheap 2-inch paintbrush exclusively for dusting now. Also works great on cobwebs.’

leftthestrick

7.

‘Copy pasting on a computer by meticulously highlighting, right clicking, then selecting the copy option. Didn’t know about CTRL+C/V for way too long.’

_miia

8.

‘Up until the end of high school, every time I’d take a shower, I would turn on the water while standing in front of the shower head, and brunt the cold. I was later informed by a friend that he turns the shower on first, then steps in once [it’s a good] temperature. I truly made his day when I told him I was dumbfounded at that advice.’

DTux5249

9.

‘Parchment paper. No more scrubbing off baked- on cheese and sauce. If it goes in the oven, I use parchment paper.’

ethottly

10.

‘When I was a kid I was bad at nail clippers. I knew to put my nail in the chompy bit at the end, but I didn’t realize that the handle/lever folded out. So I would just squeeze really hard until I broke my nail off in the blades. This went on for an embarrassingly long time before my mom saw me and taught me how to open the lever.’

tomyownrhythm