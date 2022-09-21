Life

‘Not a good representation of the male brain’

Poke Staff. Updated September 21st, 2022

Leading contender for facepalm of the week is surely this, an airline passenger who was having a bit of a problem stowing their luggage in the overhead locker.

Fortunately, help was at hand.

The clip went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by TansuYegen who said: ‘Not a good representation of male brain.’

Oof.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @TansuYegen