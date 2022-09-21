‘Not a good representation of the male brain’
Leading contender for facepalm of the week is surely this, an airline passenger who was having a bit of a problem stowing their luggage in the overhead locker.
Fortunately, help was at hand.
The clip went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by TansuYegen who said: ‘Not a good representation of male brain.’
Not a good representation of male brain pic.twitter.com/all9cFzzwG
— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 20, 2022
Oof.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
Airplanes turn your brain into absolute mush pic.twitter.com/1wf8szcqdJ
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2022
Men, the people who want to tell you how your uterus works: https://t.co/4MA4NY3K5t
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 20, 2022
Oh come on man 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lp9MOT54vs
— Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 20, 2022
You’ve let us all down here mate ffs pic.twitter.com/i8rFM7TKye
— ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴇʟʟɪs • (@fullback03) September 21, 2022
If it doesn't work one way, maybe try another waypic.twitter.com/1jmQST3kSI
— Hy Bender (@hybender) September 20, 2022
Always discuss your project with a colleague pic.twitter.com/2AES3vhZhR
— Björn Schumacher (@schumacherbj) September 21, 2022
Fuck’s SAKE. https://t.co/qlXjSWl46F
— Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) September 21, 2022
Source Twitter @TansuYegen