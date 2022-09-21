‘Not a good representation of the male brain’

Life

Leading contender for facepalm of the week is surely this, an airline passenger who was having a bit of a problem stowing their luggage in the overhead locker.

Fortunately, help was at hand.

The clip went wildly viral on Twitter after it was shared by TansuYegen who said: ‘Not a good representation of male brain.’

Not a good representation of male brain pic.twitter.com/all9cFzzwG — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 20, 2022

Oof.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Airplanes turn your brain into absolute mush pic.twitter.com/1wf8szcqdJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2022

Men, the people who want to tell you how your uterus works: https://t.co/4MA4NY3K5t — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) September 20, 2022

Oh come on man 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lp9MOT54vs — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) September 20, 2022

You’ve let us all down here mate ffs pic.twitter.com/i8rFM7TKye —  ᴅᴀᴠɪᴅ ᴇʟʟɪs • (@fullback03) September 21, 2022

If it doesn't work one way, maybe try another waypic.twitter.com/1jmQST3kSI — Hy Bender (@hybender) September 20, 2022

Always discuss your project with a colleague pic.twitter.com/2AES3vhZhR — Björn Schumacher (@schumacherbj) September 21, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @TansuYegen