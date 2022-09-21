Celebrity

9 favourite funny Liam Gallagher stories to make you smile on his 50th birthday

John Plunkett. Updated September 21st, 2022

Just in case you weren’t feeling old enough already, Liam Gallager turns 50 today. Happy birthday Liam!

And what better way to celebrate the former Oasis frontman’s milestone than with these 9 funny stories that made us smile over the last few years.

1. When he met Paul McCartney at the Royal Albert Hall

2. When he went on a night out with Steve Coogan

3. The final line of this

4. The look on Chris Rock’s face

5. How he copes with flying

6. When he was interviewed by this bunch of kids

7. When he was asked about appearing with James Corden

8. When Champagne Soapernova became our favourite hand washing routine

9. And finally, this, from his brother Noel

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook