9 favourite funny Liam Gallagher stories to make you smile on his 50th birthday

Just in case you weren’t feeling old enough already, Liam Gallager turns 50 today. Happy birthday Liam!

And what better way to celebrate the former Oasis frontman’s milestone than with these 9 funny stories that made us smile over the last few years.

1. When he met Paul McCartney at the Royal Albert Hall

2. When he went on a night out with Steve Coogan

Tom Jones, Guinness and Partridge: @LiamGallagher talks us through a naughty night out with Steve Coogan https://t.co/v0gFOSxRm5 pic.twitter.com/JaUtKn8Mo1 — NOISEY (@NoiseyMusic) June 21, 2017

3. The final line of this

4. The look on Chris Rock’s face

5. How he copes with flying

6. When he was interviewed by this bunch of kids

7. When he was asked about appearing with James Corden

8. When Champagne Soapernova became our favourite hand washing routine

Back by popular demand here’s champagne SOAPERNOVA thank you all for washing and I’ll see you down the road LG x pic.twitter.com/omk9Fr7OSk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020

9. And finally, this, from his brother Noel

