Latest in a (very) occasional series, Venn diagram of the week is an absolute clear winner.

It was shared by @perfectsweeties over on Twitter and it really needs no instruction.

i’ve been taking some notes pic.twitter.com/AHRF8OO8zf — thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) September 19, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to appreciate in all its glory …

Nailed it.

Well, almost.

(eyes rolled in the back of my head, blood dripping from my nose, fingers shaking as they dart across my keyboard) it’s beans ON toast not beans and toast it’s beans on toast it’s beans on toast it’s beans on toast — thomas 🍌 (@perfectsweeties) September 20, 2022

And if you’re in the mood for some funny Venn diagrams, you can find another 17 crackers here.

