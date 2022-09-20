This supremely awkward moment at the Queen’s funeral went wildly viral and we can’t stop watching

Videos

There was of course no end of incredibly moving and unforgettable moments from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

And then there were moments like this, which also went viral for entirely different reasons.

It’s a most awkward moment caught on camera during this particular guest’s arrival and it will be hideously relatable for anyone who’s suffered excruciating public embarrassment (so all of us then).

Ooof.

I just got 2nd, 3rd and 4th hand embarrassment from that — Matt (@Chxmbs) September 19, 2022

And I thought this was the most awkward missed handshake. She got her hand slapped away on international TV pic.twitter.com/GUkds6UyxW — not the fake chris brown (@chrisdalebr0wn) September 19, 2022

So mean, yet so funny. Howling. — Dani Anslow (@IndyOnSkye) September 19, 2022

No-one knows who it is. Save looking through the thread. — Human ☮️❤️ (@RikFoster1) September 19, 2022

Catherine Tate — scrumpyhead (@scrumpyhead) September 19, 2022

Was she bothered though ? — jimmy daviDson (@jimsintoon) September 19, 2022

Source Twitter @IainLiddle