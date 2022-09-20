Videos

This supremely awkward moment at the Queen’s funeral went wildly viral and we can’t stop watching

John Plunkett. Updated September 20th, 2022

There was of course no end of incredibly moving and unforgettable moments from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

And then there were moments like this, which also went viral for entirely different reasons.

It’s a most awkward moment caught on camera during this particular guest’s arrival and it will be hideously relatable for anyone who’s suffered excruciating public embarrassment (so all of us then).

Ooof.

Source Twitter @IainLiddle