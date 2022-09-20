Politics

People reckon Justin Welby threw the most immaculate shade at Boris Johnson

John Plunkett. Updated September 20th, 2022

Boris Johnson was among the seven surviving prime ministers at the Queen’s funeral on Monday, although he had to wait his turn before he was let in.

And we wonder what the former Conservative party leader was thinking when the Archbishop of Canterbury said this.

Because lot of people thought the Archbishop of Canterbury had the former No 10 incumbent in mind as he read that out.

Whatever the truth, people – lots of people – weren’t slow to make the connection on Twitter.

To conclude …

And there was also this (edited for comedy value, it should be pointed out if not immediately obvious).

Source @Haggis_UK