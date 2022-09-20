People reckon Justin Welby threw the most immaculate shade at Boris Johnson

Politics

Boris Johnson was among the seven surviving prime ministers at the Queen’s funeral on Monday, although he had to wait his turn before he was let in.

And we wonder what the former Conservative party leader was thinking when the Archbishop of Canterbury said this.

Archbishop of Canterbury – "Those who serve will be loved & remembered when those who cling to power & privileges are long forgotten" pic.twitter.com/wLDgIKp0Om — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 19, 2022

Because lot of people thought the Archbishop of Canterbury had the former No 10 incumbent in mind as he read that out.

Whatever the truth, people – lots of people – weren’t slow to make the connection on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

None of the politicians will have thought that was about them. Every one of them looked at someone else and thought: "I hope they're listening to this." https://t.co/HMaOWFl3sa — Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) September 19, 2022

4.

Cheeky look to where BoJo was sitting … https://t.co/dLhaaciM8k — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) September 19, 2022

5.

I can't imagine who he may mean, Alexander… https://t.co/KoQw6vTbMC — Carl Eve (@CarlEveCrime) September 19, 2022

6.

7.

LETS GET REAL HERE !!! IT IS OBVIOUS HE IS 100% TAKING ABOUT JOHNSON !!! https://t.co/oQp4juXlCp — Steve C (@ColwillStephen) September 19, 2022

8.

9.

To conclude …

The transition to Archbishop of Banterbury is complete. Ice pack for Johnson, quick. https://t.co/KsiOq1uI09 — Mathew Horne (@mfhorne) September 19, 2022

And there was also this (edited for comedy value, it should be pointed out if not immediately obvious).

The Archbishop of Canterbury roasts Boris Johnson #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/eIrgQ1DO79 — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) September 19, 2022

Source @Haggis_UK