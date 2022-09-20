Politics

Nadine Dorries deleted her Twitter account but never forget these 23 facepalms and foul-ups

Poke Staff. Updated September 20th, 2022

Devastating news today that former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account.

The Conservative MP was a reliable source of unintentional humour and is rumoured to be on her way to the House of Lords in a twist that is entirely worthy of the times we live in.

And what better way to mark the end of @NadineDorries than with these 23 most memorable facepalms and foul-ups. Not all of them were on her Twitter, but they were all captured on Twitter and, well, it’s quite the roll call.

1. This entire BBC Breakfast interview

2. When it looked like she was rowing a boat on Sky News

3. This magnificent encounter with Krishan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News

4. When she appeared not to know very much about digital, culture, media or sport

5. When she tweeted about World War 11 after a Conservative by-election defeat

6. When she ‘heard a noise outside’ and this happened

7. When she did this rap about online safety

8. When she admitted she shares her Netflix account

9. When she mocked Labour MP Wes Streeting for mistaking a Nadine Dorries parody account for the real thing.

10. When she was so confidently incorrect about Channel 4

11. When she thought the internet was 10 years old

12. When she appointed the new (and briefly) appointed Chancellor like this.


