Nadine Dorries deleted her Twitter account but never forget these 23 facepalms and foul-ups

Politics

Devastating news today that former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account.

The Conservative MP was a reliable source of unintentional humour and is rumoured to be on her way to the House of Lords in a twist that is entirely worthy of the times we live in.

I see Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account. In future years we will look back on her time as a senior politician with utter bewilderment. How ever was she elected? — RS Archer (@archer_rs) September 18, 2022

We can’t out rule Nadine Dorries deleting her account by mistake. — Gary Burton (@TheOfficialGRB) September 18, 2022

Not to rain on the parade, but it's possible that Nadine Dorries has deleted her Twitter account in order to prevent the House of Lords Appointment Committee from scrutinising the unhinged bile she routinely posted. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 18, 2022

And what better way to mark the end of @NadineDorries than with these 23 most memorable facepalms and foul-ups. Not all of them were on her Twitter, but they were all captured on Twitter and, well, it’s quite the roll call.

1. This entire BBC Breakfast interview

‘Why are you asking me that question?’ This is excruciating #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QuUouBbO4F — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 5, 2022

(via)

2. When it looked like she was rowing a boat on Sky News

(via)

3. This magnificent encounter with Krishan Guru-Murthy on Channel 4 News

Haha yes. All the people tagging me in this saying, “you are out of a job” haha very funny, my characters are more normal than the Culture Secretary ha ha I’m not in despair at the country & my career at ALL pic.twitter.com/zXbkwKb1Qe — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 31, 2022

As Catherine Tate is trending, because of the way Nadine Dorries behaved in her interview, this had to be done. pic.twitter.com/RS0OJNAvW2 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 31, 2022

I don’t care what anyone says, Nadine Dorries really is quite compelling here pic.twitter.com/zoDTpw8YYf — TheFastShow (@TheFastShow1) January 31, 2022

4. When she appeared not to know very much about digital, culture, media or sport

“Downstream your movies.” “Tennis pitches.” Digital, culture, media, and sport secretary Nadines Dorries proves she has no idea about digital, culture, media, or sport pic.twitter.com/8UJDHVIFXk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 22, 2022

(via)

5. When she tweeted about World War 11 after a Conservative by-election defeat

Nadine Dorries is so upset with the result she’s gone through nine world wars in her head pic.twitter.com/PcwG2jHUle — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 24, 2022

(via)

6. When she ‘heard a noise outside’ and this happened

7. When she did this rap about online safety

“Siri, please show me a country being totally infantilised by its own ruling class.” (Don’t miss the mic drop at the end, if you can bear it for that long). We are living in a cartoon. #idiocracy #BrexitBritain #MakeItStop pic.twitter.com/TPj5i323Ev — Brendan May (@bmay) May 27, 2022

(via)

8. When she admitted she shares her Netflix account

“There are four other people who can use my Netflix account in different parts of the country…am I not supposed to do that?” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries admits breaking Netflix’s terms and conditions.@NadineDorries | @julianknight15 pic.twitter.com/C5cCgWkSP7 — The News Desk (@TheNewsDesk) May 19, 2022

They’ve put an idiot in charge of the family silver. And she’s cleaning it in the microwave on its highest setting.https://t.co/GLReNBGRAx — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 20, 2022

9. When she mocked Labour MP Wes Streeting for mistaking a Nadine Dorries parody account for the real thing.

Really sorry, Nadine. In my defence, it’s hard to tell parody from reality… https://t.co/gABxJAauiJ — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) July 5, 2022

(via)

10. When she was so confidently incorrect about Channel 4

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries claims 96% of consultation responses support the privatisation of Channel 4.@MrJohnNicolson points out that it’s actually the other way around, with the government’s own white paper stating 96% are against selling the broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/VIf82OoEET — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) May 19, 2022

11. When she thought the internet was 10 years old

(via

(via)

12. When she appointed the new (and briefly) appointed Chancellor like this.



(via)