News

Boris Johnson being told to wait in line at the funeral was a supremely satisfying moment

John Plunkett. Updated September 20th, 2022

Along with the current UK prime minister Liz Truss, the Queen’s funeral was attended by all her surviving predecessors, including the most recent, Boris Johnson, with his wife, Carrie.

But there was a strict order in which they were allowed in, something Johnson appeared not to know (or care). Wouldn’t be like him not to stick to the rules.

We mention it because it resulted in these few seconds which went wildly viral. Just a small thing, but so, so satisfying.

It turned out there was a strict order for their arrival, and Theresa May had to wait as well. But it’s really all about Johnson.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @Luiseach @Cromwell606