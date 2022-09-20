Boris Johnson being told to wait in line at the funeral was a supremely satisfying moment

News

Along with the current UK prime minister Liz Truss, the Queen’s funeral was attended by all her surviving predecessors, including the most recent, Boris Johnson, with his wife, Carrie.

But there was a strict order in which they were allowed in, something Johnson appeared not to know (or care). Wouldn’t be like him not to stick to the rules.

We mention it because it resulted in these few seconds which went wildly viral. Just a small thing, but so, so satisfying.

very much enjoying the Johnsons being told to wait their turn pic.twitter.com/FakrKdQ1Uq — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) September 19, 2022

It turned out there was a strict order for their arrival, and Theresa May had to wait as well. But it’s really all about Johnson.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Boris and Carrie Johnston barging past Theresa and Phillip May, only to be stopped by officials and made to obey the correct order of process. And now he's in full sulk 🤣 — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) September 19, 2022

It made me laugh, he obviously thought he should be at the front but he's now at the back. — Lady Mme Claire Savage 🇪🇺 #FBPE 🕯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@csav55) September 19, 2022

What's even better is the way May & Cameron both blank him. — Dr Sparkes 🇪🇺 💙💚🗿#climate emergency #FBPE (@dr_sparkes) September 19, 2022

This is just priceless. Highlight of the day! https://t.co/5sfwWZm1An — Mark Shenton 💙 (@ShentonStage) September 19, 2022

I think the most moving part of this service is the joy in knowing Boris Johnson is sat somewhere going ‘If I’d hung on two more bloody weeks I’d have been up there instead of bloody Truss’. — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) September 19, 2022

