17 tweets about the quirkier side of the funeral coverage that went wildly viral
It was an extraordinary day for an unprecedented moment in British history, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s longest serving monarch.
And while there was plenty of pomp and circumstance – and most of all, emotion – throughout, Twitter could also be relied upon to highlight the more irreverent moments from broadcasters’ coverage of the funeral.
And these 17 moments went particularly viral for reasons which are about to become obvious …
1.
When you've got a tricky shot but the table is near the wall pic.twitter.com/PGQBwoalx8
— Eugene (@eugeneh84) September 19, 2022
2.
“Mum, did you record my big moment?”
MUM: pic.twitter.com/1sKhI96zG6
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) September 19, 2022
3.
2 pints of milk
White sliced
20 B&H
Razzle pic.twitter.com/hrwOytIw7z
— Andy (@AndyAitcheson) September 19, 2022
4.
Sky Sports F1 coverage is wild pic.twitter.com/m9L837SNaS
— Oli ▵ (@Oli_LUFC_1919) September 19, 2022
5.
Not the moment for a selfie pic.twitter.com/zDykI9R8ZM
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) September 19, 2022
6.
Now that we have a king, these sorts of events will all take much longer, since he can only move along the floor one square at a time. #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/3MJ0FS2ch0
— David Smith (@David_Strathdee) September 19, 2022
7.
John looks terrible for his age #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/56lHGwg6Sb
— JOSH (@cubahokes) September 19, 2022
8.
Keep thinking there's a ghost pic.twitter.com/V8rvzQ4Svs
— KT🇺🇦 (@Tilskatoff) September 19, 2022
9.
Kids, if you’ve ever wondered what a Sunday in the 1980s was like, today is the closest we’ve come to it since.
— Ariane Sherine (@ArianeSherine) September 19, 2022