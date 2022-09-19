Kirsty Young’s closing words on the Queen’s funeral were simply magnificent

News

There was no shortage of acclaim for the broadcaster’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sunday.

Naturally it was the BBC that drew the majority of plaudits, with most people turning to the national broadcaster at events such as these.

And there was one contribution that particularly shone, Kirsty Young’s closing words on an emotional, extraordinary day, which were simply beautiful.

Kirsty Young delivers an emotional monologue as she signs off the BBC’s eleven days of coverage. “She made history, she was history. Queen Elizabeth II has gone, but she will surely never be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/CuilUUiGya — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) September 19, 2022

And just some of the praise that people had for such magnificent words from such a brilliant broadcaster.

1.

Kirsty Young is such a class act — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) September 19, 2022

2.

Someone give Kirsty Young a hug. — Roz Laws (@rozlaws) September 19, 2022

3.

God, I love Kirsty Young. Beautifully measured, and she got me a bit at the end, there. — no truss, no fuss (@KateOfHysteria) September 19, 2022

4.

Kirsty Young’s monologue on the final departure of the Queen is utterly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/5MgnEc3zDZ — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) September 19, 2022

5.

Goodness me the most emotional I’ve been is watching Kirsty Young’s final comments whilst struggling to hold it together — PJ Kirby KC (@kirby_pj) September 19, 2022

6.

Even the hardest heart must crack at this. Thank you Kirsty Young for concluding the excellent @BBCNews coverage with such grace and dignity. pic.twitter.com/fNGEK8K4oL — Luke de Pulford 裴倫德 (@lukedepulford) September 19, 2022

7.

Kirsty Young. Well done, we’re all sorrowful with you 😔 — Put The Telly On 👑 (@putthetellyon) September 19, 2022

8.

If you need a reason to pay your license fee, Kirsty Young’s final piece to camera at the closing of the #QueenElizabethIIMemorial programme was pretty convincing. — Tom Brassington (@brassoteach) September 19, 2022

9.

@BBCNews #KirstyYoung You have just brought a tear to my eye. Outstanding closing words 😢👑#queensfuneral — Sarah reilly (@Slizzie13) September 19, 2022

10.

This was one of the most emotional pieces of broadcasting I’ve ever seen. I know it was written before the event, but how brilliantly did Kirsty Young do to keep going when she was obviously so emotional herself? A superb broadcaster @BBCNews Well done Kirsty 😄👏 https://t.co/hOjCngq4Xn — Captain Dave (@DaveWallsworth) September 19, 2022

11.

Kirsty Young 💖💖💖 — Muriel Gray (@ArtyBagger) September 19, 2022

Source Twitter @MonarchyUK