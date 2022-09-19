Aussie TV didn’t recognise Liz Truss and it made everyone’s day better (apart from Liz Truss)

News

There was blanket TV coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today, not just in the UK (well, apart from Channel 5) and on TV channels around the world.

We mention this because one overseas broadcaster went wildly viral with this excruciating – and excruciatingly funny – moment as Liz Truss arrived.

It’s Peter Overton and Tracey Grimshaw on Australia’s Channel 9 and, well, best have a watch for yourselves.

Australian presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw unable to identify UK PM Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/uG0eQPqBqN — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) September 19, 2022

Mega oof.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Bloody cheek! These Australian presenters haven't a clue who I am. pic.twitter.com/wQPjqCSI83 — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 19, 2022

I present, for your viewing pleasure, footage of Liz Truss getting out of a car, and Australian media being like, “Who the fuck is that?” Perfect.pic.twitter.com/dxNhdolvtK — Fancy Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) September 19, 2022

I’ve never been so proud to be Australian — Daniel Kelly (@Ukurrie) September 19, 2022

An incredible moment as Australian TV have no idea that the person they are watching is Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/mrwwyFRBJZ — Simon Harris – #LovelyBitOfSquirrel (@simonharris_mbd) September 19, 2022

when you see Liz Truss it looks like she doesn't know what she is doing which is funny because she actually doesn't know what she is doing pic.twitter.com/v7MOcKWo9y — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 19, 2022

Forgotten before she’s even remembered. — #PowertothePeaceful #3.5% NHSBlueHeart (@moonhare77) September 19, 2022

Australians taking the piss. pic.twitter.com/D8StHjrsFY — Guru Mike Cameron (@mikercameron) September 19, 2022

We don't identify her as the UK PM either https://t.co/1dCKmmYJlc — Matt Orzabel (@MOrzabel) September 19, 2022

I envy them. I enioy those few seconds when I wake up in the morning, before I remember who the Prime Minister is. — Grumpy Pup 🇺🇦 (@_njd_) September 19, 2022

"Hard to identify them. Hmmm – maybe minor royals?" https://t.co/0UHObkGKjr — Jack Blanchard (@Jack_Blanchard_) September 19, 2022

