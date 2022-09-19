News

Aussie TV didn’t recognise Liz Truss and it made everyone’s day better (apart from Liz Truss)

John Plunkett. Updated September 19th, 2022

There was blanket TV coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today, not just in the UK (well, apart from Channel 5) and on TV channels around the world.

We mention this because one overseas broadcaster went wildly viral with this excruciating – and excruciatingly funny – moment as Liz Truss arrived.

It’s Peter Overton and Tracey Grimshaw on Australia’s Channel 9 and, well, best have a watch for yourselves.

Mega oof.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Source Twitter @Shahryar_Sultan