This scrappy cat versus dog video has a twist in the tale
Cat versus dog is the classic conflict of the animal kingdom – Pet Division. This is one of those situations, but what looks like an obvious conclusion doesn’t materialise. Watch to the end.
Well, it's complicated..Watch until the end.. pic.twitter.com/153RWqSn7e
— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 16, 2022
Best illustration of sibling life ever. Alright, step-siblings.
O plot twist. pic.twitter.com/98Ghv6PG03
— Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) September 17, 2022
Complicated relationship
— Pedia: Memes & Vids (@pedia) September 16, 2022
A better love story than twilight https://t.co/xwJ5yiubsk
— PapiNerd (@TanaPapiNerd) September 16, 2022
The cat got the dog to lay down and be calm before it gave the dog positive attention/affection.
Was in control the whole time https://t.co/GGkyNorrAV
— Melissa: Restrict and Repair (@AmeSylph) September 17, 2022
I think the cat is the boss in this relationship. lol. They are both so cute. https://t.co/6gEzHa5WkX
— Speak Free Speak (Lola) (@Speakfreespeak) September 16, 2022
It reminded people of this classic advert.
They cut the part where the bulldog tried to kill the cat before they agreed a reluctant truce for the fee.
Source Yoda4ever Image Screengrab