Animals

This scrappy cat versus dog video has a twist in the tale

Poke Staff. Updated September 18th, 2022

Cat versus dog is the classic conflict of the animal kingdom – Pet Division. This is one of those situations, but what looks like an obvious conclusion doesn’t materialise. Watch to the end.

Best illustration of sibling life ever. Alright, step-siblings.

It reminded people of this classic advert.

They cut the part where the bulldog tried to kill the cat before they agreed a reluctant truce for the fee.

Source Yoda4ever Image Screengrab