This scrappy cat versus dog video has a twist in the tale

Animals

Cat versus dog is the classic conflict of the animal kingdom – Pet Division. This is one of those situations, but what looks like an obvious conclusion doesn’t materialise. Watch to the end.

Best illustration of sibling life ever. Alright, step-siblings.

A better love story than twilight https://t.co/xwJ5yiubsk — PapiNerd (@TanaPapiNerd) September 16, 2022

The cat got the dog to lay down and be calm before it gave the dog positive attention/affection.

Was in control the whole time https://t.co/GGkyNorrAV — Melissa: Restrict and Repair (@AmeSylph) September 17, 2022

I think the cat is the boss in this relationship. lol. They are both so cute. https://t.co/6gEzHa5WkX — Speak Free Speak (Lola) (@Speakfreespeak) September 16, 2022

It reminded people of this classic advert.

They cut the part where the bulldog tried to kill the cat before they agreed a reluctant truce for the fee.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This dog’s face as the cat gets all the attention is quite the watch

Source Yoda4ever Image Screengrab