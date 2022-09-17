People have been sharing the quirky names their families have for everyday things – 17 of the best

Life

Over on r/AskReddit, u/mortalbug wanted to know if other families are like theirs. They asked –

Does your family have a name for something that is unique to your family?

They shared their own unique name for something.

I’ll start. The cupboard where you keep the vaccum cleaner, little tool kit etc. (in our case, the cupboard under the stairs) is called the ‘mole hole’. My American wife didn’t know it was a family name for it and only realised when asking a friend where her mole hole was when visiting their home.

Unsurprisingly, it seemed that everybody had a quirky family name for something or other. We gathered some favourites.

KnownAdvance7532

Snootle for nose.

BECKYISHERE

When I was young I used to call pins and needles “beans and noodles” and it just stuck.

Mayflex

“Oh, I see you’re wearing the diplomatic jumper”

Said to anyone wearing a jumper gifted to them by someone in the family.

TallLacrossePlayer

My family calls slippers ‘pippies’, not sure where it came from but whenever I say it around other people they have no idea what I’m talking about.

RiceKrispie9

Elniallo11

Kraft cheese slices are Crap cheese slices. My sister heard it wrong once and the name stuck.

Beks78

Games consoles are called the “diddly biddly”.

BurkeSooty

