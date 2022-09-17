‘GOP Jesus’ savagely but hilariously calls out the so-called Christians of right-wing America

Entertainment

A 2018 Friend Dog Studios satirical sketch has burst back into life, and when you see it you’ll know why.

What has a man profited if he gain the whole world but lose his soul? A lot! He has profited a lot.

It was new to most people, and they were blown away by the accuracy of the portrayal of Republican values.

Naturally, the sketch turned up on Twitter – where they love a bit of satire.

This GOP Jesus ad will never age out pic.twitter.com/htUFGMpl8Q — Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️‍🌈 (@Tim_Tweeted) September 15, 2022

Hilariously true. This is exactly how I view MAGA lunatics who pretend to be Christians.pic.twitter.com/Uqfvyk4FXR — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 16, 2022

This is so accurate 👏 GOP Jesus. Excellent work pic.twitter.com/0AG2Qyx3yH — The Sage (@SarkySage) September 17, 2022

Sign us up for this –

I need “GOP Jesus” picked up straight-to-series, with a 40 episode per season order. pic.twitter.com/htjvkHfb3r — Corey🤬Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) September 16, 2022

Source @vincentisalmostgod2