‘GOP Jesus’ savagely but hilariously calls out the so-called Christians of right-wing America
A 2018 Friend Dog Studios satirical sketch has burst back into life, and when you see it you’ll know why.
@vincentisalmostgod2 GOP Jesus #trump #2024president #2024president #jan6commision #jan6thinsurrection #jan6committee #gop #republican #democrats #democrat #independent #voteblue ♬ original sound – Aprilette
What has a man profited if he gain the whole world but lose his soul?
A lot! He has profited a lot.
It was new to most people, and they were blown away by the accuracy of the portrayal of Republican values.
Naturally, the sketch turned up on Twitter – where they love a bit of satire.
This GOP Jesus ad will never age out pic.twitter.com/htUFGMpl8Q
— Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️🌈 (@Tim_Tweeted) September 15, 2022
Hilariously true. This is exactly how I view MAGA lunatics who pretend to be Christians.pic.twitter.com/Uqfvyk4FXR
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 16, 2022
This is so accurate 👏 GOP Jesus. Excellent work pic.twitter.com/0AG2Qyx3yH
— The Sage (@SarkySage) September 17, 2022
Sign us up for this –
I need “GOP Jesus” picked up straight-to-series, with a 40 episode per season order. pic.twitter.com/htjvkHfb3r
— Corey🤬Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) September 16, 2022
Source @vincentisalmostgod2 Image Screengrab