‘GOP Jesus’ savagely but hilariously calls out the so-called Christians of right-wing America

Poke Staff. Updated September 17th, 2022

A 2018 Friend Dog Studios satirical sketch has burst back into life, and when you see it you’ll know why.

What has a man profited if he gain the whole world but lose his soul?

A lot! He has profited a lot.

It was new to most people, and they were blown away by the accuracy of the portrayal of Republican values.

Naturally, the sketch turned up on Twitter – where they love a bit of satire.

Sign us up for this –

