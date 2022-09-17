Twitter

This attempt to be an a-hole backfired spectacularly and the response was A++

Poke Staff. Updated September 17th, 2022

‘When trying to be an asshole misfires,’ says beerbellybegone over on Reddit, with this magnificent exchange which has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s the work of @LibyaLiberty over on Twitter, who told their followers: ‘I regret to inform you that the Bacon Brigade™️ has been deployed.’

Just in case you were wondering, you can read about the correct and respectful way to dispose of the Quran here (burying, placing in floating water, or burning in a respectful manner in a clean place, as a last resort).

It’s about ‘returning the material naturally to the earth’, according to Learn Religions.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘I admire her ability to troll slay through niceness.’
eternallnewbie

That’s hilarious, doubling down on the “no, I’m trying to offend you” mentality and it sliding off. Good on her
FigCactusBoi

‘She is so incredibly nice, but being absolutely savage at the same time.’
beerbellybegone

‘Dude shot twice and missed both times.’
Im__Questionable

‘Today I learned…….

‘If the dude really wanted to disrespect the Quran, he could have had it recycled.
justsomedude1144

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @LibyaLiberty Reddit r/beerbellybegone