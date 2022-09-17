This attempt to be an a-hole backfired spectacularly and the response was A++

Twitter

‘When trying to be an asshole misfires,’ says beerbellybegone over on Reddit, with this magnificent exchange which has just gone viral on Twitter.

It’s the work of @LibyaLiberty over on Twitter, who told their followers: ‘I regret to inform you that the Bacon Brigade™️ has been deployed.’

I regret to inform you that the Bacon Brigade™️ has been deployed. pic.twitter.com/3pJzc9KRa8 — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) September 16, 2022

I wish I had 1/100th of your grace. — Peoria Bummer (@PeoriaBummer) September 16, 2022

It’s not grace it’s just understanding and accepting the reality that the world is a big place and it will always offer conflict but you also always have the choice to act and not react. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) September 16, 2022

Just in case you were wondering, you can read about the correct and respectful way to dispose of the Quran here (burying, placing in floating water, or burning in a respectful manner in a clean place, as a last resort).

It’s about ‘returning the material naturally to the earth’, according to Learn Religions.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it on Reddit.

‘I admire her ability to troll slay through niceness.’

eternallnewbie That’s hilarious, doubling down on the “no, I’m trying to offend you” mentality and it sliding off. Good on her

FigCactusBoi ‘She is so incredibly nice, but being absolutely savage at the same time.’

beerbellybegone ‘Dude shot twice and missed both times.’

Im__Questionable ‘Today I learned……. ‘If the dude really wanted to disrespect the Quran, he could have had it recycled.‘

justsomedude1144

Source Twitter @LibyaLiberty Reddit r/beerbellybegone