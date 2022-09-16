‘What do you swear on your life to be 100% true?’ – 23 proper truth bombs (with no proof whatsoever)

Life

There are some things in life – possibly many things – which people believe despite there being no verifiable proof.

No, we’re not talking about flat earthers – let’s save that for another time – but the sort of very funny and entirely relatable responses which came pouring in after Redditor TheToastyNuts asked this.

“What do you swear on your life to be 100% true?”

1.

‘The management at my work have installed some sort of signal-jamming Faraday cage around the toilets so the staff can’t spend time in the toilet using the internet on their phones.’

haboco9864

2.

‘The makers of baby wipes intentionally wrap them in a way so when you pull 1 out the container you get 2-3 and waste them because they are a bitch to put back in.’

Ducati0411

3.

‘It is the kiss of death to change lines at the grocery store.’

bdubyou

4.

‘If my morning routine is disrupted, the day is gonna be bad.’

lonelygalexy

5.

‘You can summon your period by wearing white pants.’

sheepbadeep

6.

‘I look good in the mirror. I look terrible in photos.’

thepresidentsturtle

7.

‘The average human is an idiot.’

SK1Y101

8.

‘That the printer will always run out of ink or that the paper will get jammed when you’re already rushing and stressed.

Happens all the time.’

PresentCrab2517

9.

‘You can make things foolproof but the world will make better fools.’

Similar-Opposite-708

10.

‘If you’re running late you will be stuck at every possible red light.’

LongjumpingCake1924

11.

‘The way people drive and the way they use a shopping trolley are directly linked.’

KatrinaMystery

12.

‘There’s definitely something amiss in this universe and we’re not ready for it.’

Agreeable_Snow_5567