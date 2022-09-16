This eye-opening optical illusion really is 20 seconds well spent

Videos

If you’ve not tried this before then you are in for a treat and if you have then you’ll know it’s so good you’ll want to do it again.

Fighting talk we know, but it really is 20 seconds well spent, this Van Gogh painting which takes on a whole new dimension if you do this.

🎨 The best way to see Van Gogh's "Starry Night" is to stare at the center of the spiral for 20 seconds and then look at the painting. RT when it works for you. pic.twitter.com/SsEN8K0nSf — Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) September 15, 2022

Ooooh! Get that.

It's like being on mushrooms, but without the annoying roommates. — SoTheyKilledSocrates (@killed_so) September 15, 2022

This blows my mind and I cannot explain what causes this, although I haven’t looked at the comments to see if somebody has posted an explanation. Who needs mind-altering substances when you can look at this? — Anthony Poole (@Ruscombe) September 16, 2022

Wow! Worked.

Proof that we see with our brains, not our eyes. They are only the instrument. — Sofia Lost (@sofialost1) September 15, 2022

Effective! But the *best* way is to stand in front of the real thing. pic.twitter.com/fMgiJnq5cM — Adam Clay-Croome (@adamclaycroome) September 15, 2022

