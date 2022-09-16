These 15 medieval pictures were great but the funny captions made them even better

Pics

The very funny an english human Twitter account – @english_channel – is a reliable joy in a world of uncertainties. They can tackle the topical, the abstract, puns and captions with equal skill, and we highly recommend you add them to your timeline.

But, we confess, the recurring theme we enjoy the most is their very funny addition of jokes and captions to medieval images.

We’ve collected 15 favourites for you.

1.

another lonely night, Gavin swing dances with his tunic pic.twitter.com/PuAetsTNnZ — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) January 16, 2022

2.

demon: this isn't my stop. I said the 5th circle of hell pic.twitter.com/EWv1G7A55n — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) January 9, 2022

3.

I don't think all of us are going to fit inside my blanket fort pic.twitter.com/bAjeqQweq0 — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) December 20, 2021

4.

next, I will juggle these babies while riding a dragon pic.twitter.com/xP1Kcm5yJ5 — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) December 22, 2021

5.

post haste, my lad. 52 burger combo meals. 1 with no onions, 2 with no pickles, 1 with extra….. pic.twitter.com/zIqaz6TqCG — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) September 14, 2022

6.

I can tell you hold a lot of tension in your lower back. Do you sit at a desk all day? pic.twitter.com/uUfkEcvSG0 — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) January 7, 2022

7.

Nigel tirelessly works, because these sports bras won’t make themselves pic.twitter.com/fhAzVjHDhP — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) January 1, 2022

8.

thanks for the crochet armor, mom, I’m sure it will work just fine pic.twitter.com/M47QuoxzPl — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) September 11, 2022

9.

I knew if I got my son a pit of snakes I would be the one who ended up feeding and walking them pic.twitter.com/Ko2JibsdaL — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) December 30, 2021

10.

11.

12.

this painting is titled:

I’m Listening, But This Better Be Good pic.twitter.com/GUCe0RYDcy — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) September 13, 2022

13.

Is it me or is his head on backward? pic.twitter.com/WJ0Cj4dN1X — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) September 15, 2022

14.

you two stop bickering, or I’ll turn this basket around!!! pic.twitter.com/qgIt7uXipk — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) December 4, 2021

15.

whoa.. whoa… whoa… we ain’t flying anywhere until you get some damn pants on pic.twitter.com/WmtlDlodJZ — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) November 30, 2021

BONUS – Who doesn’t love a cat pic?

this cat looks like he just tied a damsel to some railroad tracks pic.twitter.com/2P0SdbUW2A — an english human 👀🪚 (@English_Channel) November 23, 2021

