Videos

The traffic guy’s restraint describing this road accident deserves some kind of award

Poke Staff. Updated September 16th, 2022

The TV coverage of this road accident in the US went viral for reasons which are about to become blindingly obvious.

But it wasn’t what the lorry was carrying that made us smile – well, it was – but what was even better was the traffic guy’s restraint in describing the whole thing.

Especially when he was asked the question directly on air. It’s a minute and a bit well spent.

Masterful restraint, right there.

And finally …

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @TheLostOgle