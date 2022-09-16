The traffic guy’s restraint describing this road accident deserves some kind of award

Videos

The TV coverage of this road accident in the US went viral for reasons which are about to become blindingly obvious.

But it wasn’t what the lorry was carrying that made us smile – well, it was – but what was even better was the traffic guy’s restraint in describing the whole thing.

Especially when he was asked the question directly on air. It’s a minute and a bit well spent.

Uhm… it looks like this wrecked semi spilled a load of dildos and lube all over I-40! Great camera work, @news9! pic.twitter.com/bdFh3hGuNs — The Lost Ogle (@TheLostOgle) September 15, 2022

Masterful restraint, right there.

Jim, can you tell what he’s carrying there? What’s all over the road? Jim: … … … — Justine 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 🐘 (@SFBayAreaGirl) September 16, 2022

Nice cover, “uh… I certainly don’t know what it is. Maybe you ladies there in the studio know, but again to be clear — I. Do. Not.” — Scott Hensley (@AnotherScott) September 15, 2022

Putting the O in Oklahoma… — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) September 15, 2022

I pulled up the article and they seriously reported “The accident prompted the rubberneckers at KWTV News 9 to apparently scramble Patricia’s Sky News 9 for a live shot, and boy did chopper pilot Jim Gardner deliver.” LOL. “Rubberneckers” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ZoëbethC-MeidasMightyⓂ️Ⓜ️👑🇺🇦 (@Meidas_ZobethC) September 15, 2022

Semi overturned and lost his load. 🤣🤦🏻 — Sooner4Life ⭕️🙌 (@ThatOneGuy918) September 15, 2022

When something like this happens we discover that deep down we are all 12 year olds. Lol — Ken Langston (@klangston25) September 15, 2022

