The entire country’s been writing captions for this pic of Liz Truss and Keir Starmer – 23 funniest

There was something about this picture of Liz Truss and Keir Starmer at Westminster Hall, paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II, that sent it wildly viral.

Chances are you’ve already seen it but if you haven’t, well, it won’t take you long to spot why.

And while it was obviously a very important and somber moment, you can’t deny that it’s caught them in a particularly special pose.

So in that spirit, here 23 of the funniest things people said about it.

1.

walking past the barista in starbucks to get to the toilet when I haven't bought anything pic.twitter.com/ir8xsDp7vC — Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) September 15, 2022

2.

Woody and the toys whenever Andy walks in pic.twitter.com/55T5KK43Rf — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 15, 2022

3.

This is what can happen if you forget to recharge your politicians overnight. pic.twitter.com/h8oKoVexSD — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 15, 2022

4.

When you and your mate get drunk down the park and go back to your house but your mum is still up and you have to try really hard to act sober. pic.twitter.com/2dUCREknoe — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 15, 2022

5.

No one can tell me this isn't a photo of a cat stalking a bird. pic.twitter.com/VvwMoQjmhm — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) September 15, 2022

6.

britain this week: people queueing or people watching people queueing pic.twitter.com/YuBoEjno5B — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) September 16, 2022

7.

It is traditional when a monarch passes that the politicians are switched off during the mourning period. pic.twitter.com/1QLTrx8boq — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 15, 2022

8.

Coming straight into work after pulling an all nighter pic.twitter.com/Am08WL2eNv — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) September 15, 2022

9.

When at a work event and you don't want to admit the chemistry you have for each other pic.twitter.com/85PnMVMdYG — keef (@KeithPMilburn) September 15, 2022

10.