Henry Winkler finding out what ‘Dilf’ means is just the content we needed today
It’s been a few days since the Emmys but it’s worth rewinding just a little bit for this fabulous moment Henry Winkler moment.
It’s 16 seconds very well spent.
I need everyone else to know that this Henry Winkler moment happened last night pic.twitter.com/a1dW3Zo6fB
— Super Yaki, yeah baby! Yeah! (@SuperYakiShop) September 13, 2022
‘Is that like an elf?’
Give him all the awards.
is Henry Winkler gunning for the throne left empty by Betty White? one to watch.
— __Ed___ (@demodilettante) September 14, 2022
— Mike Schubert (@Schubes17) September 13, 2022
I didn't think it was possible to love him more, and yet…
— Orange Joe (@computertooth) September 13, 2022
— ✨Spirits of Lauren✨ (@laurens_travels) September 13, 2022
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
Source Twitter @SuperYakiShop