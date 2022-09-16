Henry Winkler finding out what ‘Dilf’ means is just the content we needed today

Celebrity

It’s been a few days since the Emmys but it’s worth rewinding just a little bit for this fabulous moment Henry Winkler moment.

It’s 16 seconds very well spent.

I need everyone else to know that this Henry Winkler moment happened last night pic.twitter.com/a1dW3Zo6fB — Super Yaki, yeah baby! Yeah! (@SuperYakiShop) September 13, 2022

‘Is that like an elf?’

Give him all the awards.

is Henry Winkler gunning for the throne left empty by Betty White? one to watch. — __Ed___ (@demodilettante) September 14, 2022

I didn't think it was possible to love him more, and yet… — Orange Joe (@computertooth) September 13, 2022

Source Twitter @SuperYakiShop