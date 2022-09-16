Politics

Kwasi Kwarteng wants to remove the bankers’ bonuses cap – 16 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2022

If you were wondering whether the new cabinet has been listening to the people before setting its agenda – why? You know that’s not how they roll.

Nothing illustrates this quite as beautifully as the musings of Kwasi Kwarteng – the new chancellor.

Describing his push to boost The City’s fortunes after a Brexit exodus as ‘Big Bang 2.0’, Kwarteng reportedly said the government needs to do things differently – as the Tories have traditionally been very much against allowing rich potential donors from hoarding profits during a real-terms reduction worker pay.

It went down like a blank sheet of A4 at a Royalist procession.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2