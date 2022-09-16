Pics

People’s minds are blown by this 1972 gibberish song that sounds like English

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2022

Back in 1972, Italian musician Adriano Celentano wrote a song with lyrics that were almost entirely gibberish, but imitated American-English speech patterns in an effort to ‘explore communication barriers’.

The song, Prisencolinensinainciusol, was actually quite the banger.

It resurfaced when @whitesoxjordan shared this alternative video on Twitter.

Eat your heart out, Pan’s People.

It had been viewed almost two million times after just a day, and this is what people have been saying about it.

This is the best visual representation you could see.

