People’s minds are blown by this 1972 gibberish song that sounds like English

Back in 1972, Italian musician Adriano Celentano wrote a song with lyrics that were almost entirely gibberish, but imitated American-English speech patterns in an effort to ‘explore communication barriers’.

The song, Prisencolinensinainciusol, was actually quite the banger.

It resurfaced when @whitesoxjordan shared this alternative video on Twitter.

my mom reminded me of the existence of this, she was living in italy and was a little kid who thought this was actual english. the artist made this song with the intention of making it sound like it's in english to prove that italians will listen to anything that sounds american pic.twitter.com/X4IMoZM4nN — care jordan (@whitesoxjordan) September 14, 2022

Eat your heart out, Pan’s People.

It had been viewed almost two million times after just a day, and this is what people have been saying about it.

We don’t sound like…ah shit, he nailed it. https://t.co/Uavcq3a9Oj — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 15, 2022

This is genuinely how I spoke English until I was about 27 https://t.co/3J58DnRrO4 — Tudur Owen (@Tudur) September 15, 2022

Dude made a damn good bop https://t.co/w5nH7dLjqv — SlothMom (@CaseyExplosion) September 14, 2022

Going to a seminar that's totally outside your field: https://t.co/bjc8AuLKOg — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) September 15, 2022

you know what's even crazier? celentano remembers the lyrics. my mom also remembers the lyrics, which is absurd to me because they're not words, they're just sounds, but she matches them with the recorded song like it's actual words and i'm always flabbergasted https://t.co/iEeBE4qCKL — laura ᓚᘏᗢ ❁ (@lauraherselfa) September 15, 2022

This is the best visual representation you could see.

Lyrics hitting like pic.twitter.com/1gkR97LQ8S — Tommy Okktane (@TommyOkktane) September 14, 2022

