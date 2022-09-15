The ‘Anti-wokers’ Don’t Know What a Pronoun Is: Episode 247 – Lavern Spicer edition

Twitter

The humble pronoun has become a popular weapon in the culture war, with the ‘anti-woke’ warriors refusing to use they/them pronouns and objecting strongly to anyone expressing a preference between he/him and she/her.

It also looks like they don’t actually know what a pronoun is.

Reclaim Party leader Martin Daubney took exception to Kamala Harris sharing her preferred pronouns before a meeting, resulting in this head-scratcher.

Lauren Boebert displayed her usual razor-sharp wit with this announcement.

And failed Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer was understandaby panned for this nugget.

Sadly, she didn’t learn her lesson, because this happened.

Tweeters pointed out her error. Several times.

1.

Read that back, but slowly. https://t.co/3XG4J1bgJ4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 14, 2022

2.

3.

Personally *I* think if *you* use a pronoun, *you* should be locked up. If *I* was in charge, *I* would definitely ban *you* and everyone else from using pronouns, simply because it would be hilarious to see *you* trying to construct a sentence without them. Do *you* agree? — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCFLauraKT) September 15, 2022

4.

We won't be catching you in Congress either as it turns out. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) September 14, 2022

5.

Who's going to tell her? — Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #EnoughIsEnough (@Mistyswoman) September 15, 2022

6.

7.

I had to check to make sure this was a real tweet. https://t.co/a8ScPTqEZ0 — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 15, 2022

8.

Seriously? You're never ever going to say "him", "her", "someone", "this", "those", "each", "myself", "everyone", "who", "which" or "that" again? Are you SURE? You mean "preferred pronouns", you desperate MAGA hack. Try this tweet yet again. Third time's the charm. https://t.co/bKrrokrbgi — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 14, 2022

9.

You will never catch Lavern using her brain. https://t.co/LpArm6V6Xm — Kimberley Johnson 🇺🇦 (@AuthorKimberley) September 14, 2022

Ms Spicer may not have won her election, but she could get a consolation prize.

OK, so we’re thinking of setting up a Total Seasons Award Night for ‘Dumbest Tweets of the Year’. We’ll call it ‘The Rudys’. Here’s the first nomination, and boy will this be hard to beat. https://t.co/NbcwPeUfOR — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) September 15, 2022

Finally – witness the death of irony.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

An anti-vax Republican’s Covid anagram got the contempt it truly deserved

Source Lavern Spicer Image phtorxp on Pixabay