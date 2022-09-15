Twitter

The ‘Anti-wokers’ Don’t Know What a Pronoun Is: Episode 247 – Lavern Spicer edition

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 16th, 2022

The humble pronoun has become a popular weapon in the culture war, with the ‘anti-woke’ warriors refusing to use they/them pronouns and objecting strongly to anyone expressing a preference between he/him and she/her.

It also looks like they don’t actually know what a pronoun is.

Reclaim Party leader Martin Daubney took exception to Kamala Harris sharing her preferred pronouns before a meeting, resulting in this head-scratcher.

Lauren Boebert displayed her usual razor-sharp wit with this announcement.

And failed Republican congressional candidate Lavern Spicer was understandaby panned for this nugget.

Sadly, she didn’t learn her lesson, because this happened.

Tweeters pointed out her error. Several times.

Ms Spicer may not have won her election, but she could get a consolation prize.

Finally – witness the death of irony.

