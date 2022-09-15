Pics

These 15 unfortunately recurring themes show modern life’s boring dystopia

Poke Staff. Updated September 15th, 2022

The r/ABoringDystopia forum on Reddit describes itself as –

‘A subreddit for chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic, but also incredibly boring.’

While we’d have opted for ‘dystopian’, we’re prepared to concede that these dystopian headlines and posts are cropping up with a regularity that would normally be boring, but is currently just sad.

These 15 show exactly what we mean.

1. Short of funds? Send your 6-year-old up a chimney


Via

2. The perfect place for surveillance cameras


Via

3. So …a buy-to-let mortgage?


Via

4. About that windfall tax …


Via

5. The US charges $80,000 for a $45 Hepatitis C treatment


Via

6. Unexpected exploitation in the bagging area


Via

7. Hungry kids are as dystopian as it gets


Via

8. It’s either a lottery win or poverty


Via

9. Shopping in 2022


Via

10. Walmart is a multi-national company


Via

11. The $20,000 blanket


Via

12. Bossed about by a walking bollard


Via

13. NBC turned water into snow for the Superbowl coverage in Southern California…during a drought


Via

14. The US let companies influence exams


Via

15. Not just South Korea’s millennials


Via

BONUS – Is Facebook a country?


Via

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

19 eye-opening snapshots of modern life from ‘A Boring Dystopia’ on Reddit

Source r/ABoringDystopia Image planet_fox on Pixabay