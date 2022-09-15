These 15 unfortunately recurring themes show modern life’s boring dystopia

Pics

The r/ABoringDystopia forum on Reddit describes itself as –

‘A subreddit for chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic, but also incredibly boring.’

While we’d have opted for ‘dystopian’, we’re prepared to concede that these dystopian headlines and posts are cropping up with a regularity that would normally be boring, but is currently just sad.

These 15 show exactly what we mean.

1. Short of funds? Send your 6-year-old up a chimney



Via

2. The perfect place for surveillance cameras



Via

3. So …a buy-to-let mortgage?



Via

4. About that windfall tax …



Via

5. The US charges $80,000 for a $45 Hepatitis C treatment



Via

6. Unexpected exploitation in the bagging area



Via

7. Hungry kids are as dystopian as it gets



Via

8. It’s either a lottery win or poverty



Via

9. Shopping in 2022



Via

10. Walmart is a multi-national company



Via

11. The $20,000 blanket



Via

12. Bossed about by a walking bollard



Via

13. NBC turned water into snow for the Superbowl coverage in Southern California…during a drought



Via

14. The US let companies influence exams



Via

15. Not just South Korea’s millennials



Via

BONUS – Is Facebook a country?



Via

Source r/ABoringDystopia Image planet_fox on Pixabay