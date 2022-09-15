These 15 unfortunately recurring themes show modern life’s boring dystopia
The r/ABoringDystopia forum on Reddit describes itself as –
‘A subreddit for chronicling how Advanced Capitalist Society is not only dystopic, but also incredibly boring.’
While we’d have opted for ‘dystopian’, we’re prepared to concede that these dystopian headlines and posts are cropping up with a regularity that would normally be boring, but is currently just sad.
These 15 show exactly what we mean.
1. Short of funds? Send your 6-year-old up a chimney
2. The perfect place for surveillance cameras
3. So …a buy-to-let mortgage?
4. About that windfall tax …
5. The US charges $80,000 for a $45 Hepatitis C treatment
6. Unexpected exploitation in the bagging area
7. Hungry kids are as dystopian as it gets
8. It’s either a lottery win or poverty
9. Shopping in 2022
10. Walmart is a multi-national company
11. The $20,000 blanket
12. Bossed about by a walking bollard
13. NBC turned water into snow for the Superbowl coverage in Southern California…during a drought
14. The US let companies influence exams
15. Not just South Korea’s millennials
BONUS – Is Facebook a country?
