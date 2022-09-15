News

This thread about the ‘triumphantly British’ queue to see the Queen lying-in-state is today’s best read

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2022

The images of the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall are truly striking and if you are so minded you can watch it live on various news outlets, including Sky News.

There has been no shortage of memorable moments since Elizabeth II’s death, of course, but one that isn’t going away any time soon is the extraordinary queue of people that has developed waiting to see Her Majesty.

So much so that there’s a government tracker telling you how long it is, and where you can join the end of it.

And this exceedingly British moment – for so many reasons – has prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine.

But surely no-one put it better than @curiousiguana on Twitter in a short threat that’s gone wildly viral because, well, best have a read for yourself.

And just a few of the many things people said in response.

To conclude.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @curiousiguana