No-one nails Center Parcs’ right royal fiasco better than Rosie Holt

It’s not been the best of weeks for Center Parcs, which was universally ridiculed after saying its UK venues would close for the Queen’s funeral and holiday makers would have to leave for 24 hours or just go home early.

The butt-clenchingly expensive holiday operator later performed a predictable reverse ferret, but not before it suggested anyone who hung around would not be allowed to leave their holiday home.

They’ve now U-turned on that well.

And no-one sums up their worst week than the fabulous @RosieisaHolt in her latest video to go wildly viral.

Center Parcs rep explains latest decision to not allow guests outside their lodges on day of Queen’s funeral pic.twitter.com/9s6ZMIWFmH — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) September 14, 2022

And the number of people apparently confused by the whole thing made it even better.

Since when is going to a funeral, or a hospital appointment a hobby? Please explain…. — Susie Tullett (@SusieTullettPR) September 15, 2022

'enforced mourning' – Centreparcs needs to hire some new PR people because this has been an unmitigated disaster from start to finish. — Dave Bagnall 🇬🇧 (@djbsuffolk) September 14, 2022

This is disgusts me — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@OwsWills) September 14, 2022

Is this a parody??? — Bri-Red #ScapNHSBill #JOHNSONOUT💙 (@GhostDancer01) September 14, 2022

To conclude …

Comments asking if this is a parody or not tells you how brilliant this video is. Maybe it's the green jumper — John McGann (@JohnMcG11841957) September 14, 2022

Follow @@RosieisaHolt on Twitter here!

