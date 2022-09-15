Videos

No-one nails Center Parcs’ right royal fiasco better than Rosie Holt

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2022

It’s not been the best of weeks for Center Parcs, which was universally ridiculed after saying its UK venues would close for the Queen’s funeral and holiday makers would have to leave for 24 hours or just go home early.

The butt-clenchingly expensive holiday operator later performed a predictable reverse ferret, but not before it suggested anyone who hung around would not be allowed to leave their holiday home.

They’ve now U-turned on that well.

And no-one sums up their worst week than the fabulous @RosieisaHolt in her latest video to go wildly viral.

And the number of people apparently confused by the whole thing made it even better.

To conclude …

Follow @@RosieisaHolt on Twitter here!

READ MORE

Center Parcs (briefly) said it would shut for the Queen’s funeral – 23 funniest responses

Source Twitter @RosieisaHolt