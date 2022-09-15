There’s a huge queue of people waiting to see the Queen lying-in-state – 17 tweets worth getting in line for

News

So many mourners want to see the Queen lying-in-state to pay their respects to the country’s longest serving monarch that an unprecedented queue of people has developed in central London.

If you want to get a glimpse of just how long it is, watch this.

The queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster now stretches *several miles* along the Thames. It’s growing by the second. And this is just the back half of it!@SkyNews pic.twitter.com/4BJ08vbizP — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) September 14, 2022



It’s now so long that there’s a government tracker telling you how long it is – and where you can join the end of it.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN’S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 10:30PM, 14 Sept The back of the queue is near Southwark Bridge Check the tracker during the night for updates Visit @TfL to plan your travel Tracker: https://t.co/WImurZpIJW

Journey planner: https://t.co/XnDRCfljTD pic.twitter.com/N6xR1YVBYW — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 14, 2022

1.

If you’re British, this is the queue you’ve been training for all your life. The final boss of queues. pic.twitter.com/5auXopBfOr — Jof (@JofArnold) September 13, 2022

2.

There are two types of people in the UK right now:

1. The people in the queue

2. The people watching the queue with fascination — Emma Henderson (@emmashenderson) September 14, 2022

3.

Queue is such a great word. The actual important letter, and then four more silently waiting behind it in a line. — Ben Rathe (@benrathe) September 14, 2022

4.

How ‘The Queue’ isn't called the Elizabeth Line is beyond me. — Michelle Chai 蔡詠兒 (@winyeemichelle) September 14, 2022

5.

Just found the back of the queue. #QueueForTheQueen pic.twitter.com/k0F88WjCcU — Parody Prime Minister (@Parody_PM) September 14, 2022

6.

If you watch every episode of "The Crown" back-to-back, it takes 28hrs 58minutes, which means if you do it in the queue and take an hour for lunch, you'll arrive at her coffin perfectly on time to be a 'live' final episode. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) September 14, 2022

7.

When you've been in the Queue for Westminster Hall for 25 hrs. pic.twitter.com/eOgbllF8DY — Gene McGurk (@magawk) September 14, 2022

8.

important to remember that at some point this weekend, the queue to see the Queen lying-in-state is going to intersect the queue to get into Heaven, and i cannot wait to see the havoc that will produce pic.twitter.com/j0bV656T6P — Alex Bell (@alexbell) September 13, 2022

9.