The founder of Patagonia has donated the multi-billion-dollar company to fight the climate crisis

News

While some billionaires are busy indulging in carbon-intensive space races and designing bendy submarines, the founder of outdoor goods shop Patagonia, Yvon Chouinard, has done something truly impressive – he’s given his three billion-dollar company to a trust to fund the fight against climate change.

Hey, friends, we just gave our company to planet Earth. OK, it’s more nuanced than that, but we’re closed today to celebrate this new plan to save our one and only home. We’ll be back online tomorrow.https://t.co/fvRFDgOzVZ — Patagonia (@patagonia) September 14, 2022

The rock climber and philanthropist had already put environmentalism and employee welfare at the heart of Patagonia’s business model, in case you’d ever wondered if there’s any such thing as a good billionaire. Former billionaire, we should say.

In an open letter, entitled ‘Earth is now our only shareholder’, Chouinard said –

‘Instead of “going public,” you could say we’re “going purpose.” Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.’

The structure devised for this step in Patagonia’s evolution could well become the philanthropical model for businesses aiming to be completely ethical.

Now I know why I spent all that money buying Patagonia kit. https://t.co/LeXovUkQCa — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) September 14, 2022

Good on Patagonia's founder for proving that the only way to be a good billionaire is to stop being a billionaire altogether https://t.co/n4Woox9O9L — Brian Merchant (@bcmerchant) September 14, 2022

This is incredible. Blessings to Yvon Chouinard and his family. https://t.co/VSpO0OPsG7 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 14, 2022

The world really can be different friends https://t.co/N16QUNOObA? — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) September 14, 2022

Some people wondered how his heirs might view the move.

the Patagonia heirs today pic.twitter.com/MDo6oPW57Y — Jessica Blankenship (@blanketboat) September 14, 2022

If they’re a chip off the old block, they’re probably cheering him on.

Tiernan Douieb had a hope we all share.

I hope this will trigger a guilty feeling amongst billionaires to do the same but it’s more likely some newspapers will call him a ‘champagne socialist’, complain that outdoor clothing is woke & insist he’s only doing this because his family live on Earth so it’s selfish really https://t.co/0YkyUiMN6J — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) September 14, 2022

Elon, Jeff, King Charles – the balls are in your courts.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Our 7 favourite responses to Elon Musk sending a Tesla into space

Source Patagonia Image Patagonia